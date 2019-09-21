As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose, Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Its Position; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Provident Trust Co Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 4,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 37,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.72 million, down from 42,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 8,559 shares to 165,235 shares, valued at $178.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Inc Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd reported 123,765 shares. Asset Management Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill Associates, a Washington-based fund reported 6,632 shares. Argyle Capital stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ing Groep Nv reported 1.46 million shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 84,928 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 46,709 shares. Albert D Mason invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Inc Llp stated it has 2.25M shares. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 2.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 128,131 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,500 shares to 53,500 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 64,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.47 million for 66.67 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle to go national with carne asada – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is It Time To Trade Chipotle Again – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Downgrading Chipotle On Sky-High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 13,773 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Art Limited Com invested in 0.96% or 23,200 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 654,022 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 1,432 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 8,500 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 420,819 shares. Product invested 0.57% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 125 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru Company. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Telemus Capital Lc holds 1,551 shares. Lord Abbett has invested 0.22% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 14,628 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.