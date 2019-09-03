As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $104.33 Million; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.76 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 146,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 149,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 289,418 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 592,694 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.81M, up from 576,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.87M for 66.97 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc (Call) by 162,800 shares to 422,100 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (Put) (NYSE:TAP) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Shamrock Asset Lc has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 100 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,472 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 14,234 shares. Gabelli And Advisers stated it has 0.59% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 175,676 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Co Oh stated it has 2,200 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 301 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 42,293 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Liability Co holds 21,167 shares or 5.53% of its portfolio. Birinyi reported 500 shares. 5,033 were reported by Victory Cap Management. Blair William And Il reported 19,067 shares stake.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $59.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,198 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).