As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 1.05 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $18.8 during the last trading session, reaching $824.49. About 520,125 shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.01% or 617,313 shares. 130,000 are owned by Serengeti Asset Mngmt Lp. Globeflex LP stated it has 84,345 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin holds 54,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 297,345 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 108,876 shares. 6,150 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Northern has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.43 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 258,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 52,674 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 116,911 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 11.73M shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation owns 79,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.73M for 2.51 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Renewed Trade Hopes, Tech Sector Lift Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 65.85 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Chipotle Lawsuit 2019: CMG Faces Alleged Labor Law Violations – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Could See Comp Bump From New Protein – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 So Far – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 3,374 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Associates invested in 0.04% or 34,237 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 59,796 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William & Il has 0.08% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Northern Corp has 291,382 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 455 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5,200 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 2,449 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hanseatic Mgmt Services has 1,623 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio.