As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position by $697,536

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, down from 7,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $22.21 during the last trading session, reaching $841.04. About 369,432 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.69M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.81. About 8.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook has a ‘tremendous amount of power’ and should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Announcement that Data from 87 Million Facebook Users was Shared with Cambridge; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Showing Signs Of ‘systemic Mismanagement,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 67.18 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 209,949 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,546 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 68,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amer Mgmt accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.11% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 886 are owned by Garde Cap Inc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 338 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Lc reported 435 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc reported 1,444 shares stake. Andra Ap owns 5,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 370 shares. 1,551 are owned by Telemus Limited Liability Corporation. Principal Gru owns 64,359 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11 shares. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. 296 were accumulated by Fin Architects Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.65% or 24,348 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Division owns 153,775 shares. Truepoint Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,317 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 27,662 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability stated it has 13.80 million shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 7,792 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Chemical Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,960 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Limited Com has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,500 were reported by Barr E S. Savings Bank Of Stockton stated it has 5,306 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,432 shares. The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Serv has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iron Fin Ltd reported 2,049 shares stake.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc Common (NASDAQ:INGN) by 96,737 shares to 173,737 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 68,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.