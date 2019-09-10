As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.49 Million Its Position; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Upped Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 800,684 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $43.06 during the last trading session, reaching $796.59. About 390,600 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 8,309 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.08% or 2.92 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nordea Ab has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 366 shares. Birinyi Associates owns 500 shares. 335 were accumulated by Ancora Limited Liability. Reilly Advisors Lc accumulated 0% or 10 shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Creative Planning holds 5,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn LP stated it has 0.15% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Motco invested in 0% or 66 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 739 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Popped 14.7% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Restaurantnews.com and their article: “Chipotle Kicks Off Back To School With Free Delivery Sundays And “Things You ‘Borrow’ Kits” – RestaurantNews.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Not Buying the Chipotle Comeback Yet – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares to 120,416 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.99 million for 63.63 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.