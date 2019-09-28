As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Its Holding by $3.10 Million; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Miura Global Management Increased by $2.90 Million Its Stake

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – Haaretz.com: BREAKING: Zuckerberg set for Congressional grilling as lawmakers investigate privacy breaches and whether or not; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 706.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 4,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summit launches Buy on Facebook, ‘king of social media’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Facebook Says CTRL-Labs Acquisition Could ‘Change The Way We Connect’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 125,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wildcat Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 66,553 shares. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited owns 9,773 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Noven Financial Group holds 0.33% or 3,350 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Milestone owns 3,087 shares. Bsw Wealth reported 0.11% stake. Harvey Cap Management Inc accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 39,009 are held by Greystone Managed. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,371 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 387,081 shares. Tekne Management Limited Liability Corp holds 9.64% or 198,680 shares in its portfolio. 2.76M were accumulated by Harris Associate Lp. Pecaut Commerce owns 1,955 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 0.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,887 shares to 2,513 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,291 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Karat Packaging IPO: We Are Positive About Sales In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Chipotle Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies sees Chipotle rally fizzling out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership holds 1,200 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability holds 0% or 10 shares. South Texas Money Limited has 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 900 were reported by Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corp. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 0.06% or 191 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 5,813 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 6 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America owns 70 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 484 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited stated it has 130 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Invesco Ltd invested in 222,733 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 122,641 were reported by Eagle Asset Management.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.