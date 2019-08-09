As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Cim Has Decreased Its Position; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 23,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 577,240 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.65M, up from 553,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $202.25. About 16.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $820.65. About 311,748 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $88.49M for 66.18 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource accumulated 1,202 shares. Optimum Inv has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 200 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Scotia Cap Inc holds 701 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 716,351 shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated reported 470 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 10,145 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old National Fincl Bank In has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 2,088 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,175 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 282,607 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 464 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 26,650 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh holds 2,200 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Pershing Square Praises Its Management – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. 80,000 shares valued at $58.09 million were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel reported 131,243 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Incorporated reported 2.83% stake. Martin & Inc Tn reported 27,409 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.74% or 103,123 shares. Investec Asset North America accumulated 22,575 shares. First Commercial Bank Tru has 14,368 shares. 54,407 are held by Northstar Ltd Liability Co. Mrj invested 4.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.02% or 12.43M shares. Knott David M holds 25,050 shares. Hamel Assocs owns 4.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,221 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 17,874 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 91,739 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Comm reported 1.03M shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 2,990 shares to 40,433 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,903 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.