As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.14 Million; As Thor Inds (THO) Market Valuation Declined, Horan Capital Management Boosted by $1.51 Million Its Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 95.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 14,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $53.9 during the last trading session, reaching $785.75. About 972,923 shares traded or 124.08% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 1.16 million shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 0.04% or 27,817 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 7,802 shares. Fincl Advisers stated it has 219,893 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested 0.92% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The California-based West Coast Ltd has invested 1.27% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 86,270 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 55,058 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Capital Research Glob reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML warns on RV stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 19,087 shares to 65,142 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 2,919 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 125,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Clean Yield Grp holds 175 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 1,217 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 2,450 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 5,282 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 620 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 68,609 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,802 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.07% or 35,011 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 10 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle aims big with new ads – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle dazzles with +10% comp – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.