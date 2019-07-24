As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cim Cut Its Position by $459,370; Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Position in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) as Share Price Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $37.05 during the last trading session, reaching $776.65. About 1.29 million shares traded or 142.50% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company's stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 261,540 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 57,187 shares to 97,925 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $58.09 million worth of stock was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

