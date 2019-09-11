As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Cim Has Cut Its Position by $459,370; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Victory Capital Management Boosted Stake

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $795.15. About 158,559 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.52M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 36,919 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) PT Raised to $900 at SunTrust; Carne Asada to Drive Check and Traffic Growth – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Pershing Square Praises Its Management – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $92.33 million for 63.51 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 15,994 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company holds 0.01% or 988 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 17,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na accumulated 1,205 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 365,992 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,117 shares. Pershing Square Cap LP owns 1.86M shares for 19.7% of their portfolio. 54,737 are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 53,672 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 339,065 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability has 1,099 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America, New York-based fund reported 70 shares. Assetmark holds 16 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Piper Jaffray Reiterates Overweight Rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 72% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7,196 shares to 29,372 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 54,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,549 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa invested in 0.03% or 5,821 shares. Shelton invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.71% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Voya Investment Llc holds 17,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability accumulated 649,893 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Limited Co holds 208,999 shares. 2.22M were accumulated by Aquiline Capital Prns Limited Co. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.71M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has 5,817 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 225,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capwealth Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 8,969 shares. 5,231 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Phocas Financial Corporation owns 171,784 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio.