As Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Stock Value Rose, Marshfield Associates Trimmed Its Position by $1.04 Million; As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Valuation Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Stake by $381,792

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 3,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 4,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $385.84. About 102,377 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 1,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 226,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.89M, down from 227,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $831.45. About 103,376 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.18 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.41 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings.

