As Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Trimmed by $1.93 Million Its Stake; As Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shares Declined, Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased Its Stake by $885,222

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $752.56. About 278,124 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 98,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. It closed at $9.6 lastly. It is down 12.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.85 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Management Llc reported 175,676 shares stake. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 3,252 shares. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.22% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 710 shares. Miles Capital accumulated 504 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,524 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 5,527 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 526 shares. 35,011 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Fil Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 1,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.54% or 309,610 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.98M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 199,526 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $96.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.