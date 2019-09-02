As Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As American Tower Cl A (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lowered Its Stake by $375,482

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 289,418 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares to 21,750 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 8,564 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.03% or 2,200 shares. 2,500 were reported by Fca Tx. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.03% or 422 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.5% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Paloma Partners invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). American Century Companies reported 1.98M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp accumulated 1,017 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 68,245 were reported by Fairview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Motco stated it has 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charter holds 9,924 shares. 3,000 are owned by Axel Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares to 28,693 shares, valued at $33.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5,203 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 526 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.16% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 29,283 shares. Paloma Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 175 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 23,698 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Atria Investments stated it has 1,088 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.01% or 837 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 476 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 301 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.09% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle dazzles with +10% comp – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Are Becoming Increasingly Bullish on Chipotle – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle aims big with new ads – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.