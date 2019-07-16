As Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Marshfield Associates Has Trimmed Stake; Edgar Lomax Co Stake In At&T Com (T) Was Increased

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 1,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.89 million, down from 227,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $759.87. About 437,906 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 408.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.98 million, up from 263,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 51.34 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 50 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 474 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 12,356 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Parkside Fin Bancshares & reported 34 shares stake. First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 25 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 526 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 3,472 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prudential Fin holds 23,698 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 24,990 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,088 shares. 10 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. Axa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 33,774 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 25,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,104 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Management reported 2.09% stake. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 281,822 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 121,342 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Com. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 192,457 shares. East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 7,168 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Co accumulated 6,277 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,271 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd accumulated 170,137 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.18% or 14,303 shares in its portfolio. Family Tru Co owns 7,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Gp Lc has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 60,607 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).