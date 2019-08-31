As Chipotle Mexican Grill (Call) (CMG) Share Value Rose, Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed by $13.70 Million Its Position; Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake by $2.51 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 104,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 179,024 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 74,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41M shares traded or 32.49% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) (CMG) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 3,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 280,359 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 38,446 shares to 357,801 shares, valued at $162.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 84,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,220 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 1,250 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 12,839 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 26,650 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.14% or 117,980 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,472 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 730 shares. Stifel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 13,727 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,205 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 0.01% or 432 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 8,840 shares. Tobam holds 2.49% or 69,317 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 112 shares. Advisor Limited Com invested in 341 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cipher LP stated it has 711 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 15,300 shares to 109,800 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (Call) (NYSE:TRV) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Pershing Square Praises Its Management – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.