As Chipotle Mexican (CMG) Share Price Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $2.55 Million; Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Weibo (Put) (WB) Stake by $2.06 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican (CMG) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 3,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 47,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.78M, up from 43,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $12.01 during the last trading session, reaching $799.87. About 511,443 shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 831.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 256,200 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 1.17 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) by 1.62 million shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $120.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,302 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 351,700 shares to 378,300 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) by 1.77 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

