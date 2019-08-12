As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Valuation Declined, Shah Capital Management Upped Position; Stralem & Co Cut Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position as Valuation Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,955 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 50,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.68. About 1.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 12,162 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,462 shares. Northstar owns 2,213 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Company has 5.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas White Limited stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 92,479 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). L S Advsrs has invested 1.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Consulate Inc owns 1,444 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 93,105 shares. Cwh Capital Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,817 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx reported 17,557 shares stake. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.00 million shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares to 44,625 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).