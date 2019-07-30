As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Value Declined, Shah Capital Management Lifted Position; Career Education (CECO) Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 14,481 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 200,680 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for CECO (CECE): Time to Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: L.B. Foster, CECO, Meridian, OFG and Everi – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Packaging Corp (PKG) Rides on E-commerce Boom Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech Wins $46 Million Single-Award Contract From TAM – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corp’s (PKG) Q2 Earnings as Expected, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 60,291 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc owns 14,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 17,496 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 392,217 shares. Secor Limited Partnership has 11,876 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). First Mercantile Tru owns 27,983 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 805 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 333,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 95,562 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 25,389 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 11,680 shares.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Yuchai International Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Has Gained 33% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 10, 2019.