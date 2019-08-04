As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Price Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Boosted by $948,000 Its Holding; Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Upped Visteon (VC) Position

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 128,454 shares traded or 177.92% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 13795.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 269,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 270,954 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 599,393 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability reported 139,950 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,349 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 49,150 shares. 13,043 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mngmt. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 36,810 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0% or 10,346 shares. 11,967 are owned by Raymond James. 12,233 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 15,718 shares. Springowl Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 206,574 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Company invested in 16,754 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 46,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 71,302 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT also bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 22,952 shares to 304,306 shares, valued at $61.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,662 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).