As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Declined, Holder Shah Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $496,451

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 9,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,683 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 140,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 4.54M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 9,332 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Yuchai Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Yuchai (CYD) Presents At Evercore ISI Annual Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Analysts Estimate China Yuchai (CYD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Zacks.com” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “China Yuchai Announces the Dissolution of Venture Lewis Limited Subsidiary – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.85% or 4.20 million shares. Foundry Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 650,400 shares. Citigroup invested in 3.01M shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 6,282 shares. Page Arthur B has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pettee Invsts stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviance Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated stated it has 61,883 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hbk Invs LP owns 7,150 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc reported 220,810 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 1.87 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 51,500 shares to 8,463 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 84,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).