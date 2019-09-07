As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Shares Declined, Shah Capital Management Increased Position by $948,000; As Kroger (KR) Stock Price Declined, Monarch Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11M shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 17/05/2018 – Kroger to Increase Its Existing Investment in Ocado by 5% in a Subscription Rights Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 50,696 shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger: Reconsidering It For Diversification Purposes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Selling Option Premium Once More In Kroger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp reported 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Blair William And Comm Il holds 0% or 14,780 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or holds 128,515 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 67.90 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 203,829 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 468,674 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 799,010 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Cibc World Markets holds 649,615 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 2.98M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 85,189 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Savant Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Brown Advisory owns 393,018 shares. Stephens Ar owns 106,218 shares.