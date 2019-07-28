As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Market Valuation Declined, Shah Capital Management Raised Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $2.18 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 26,278 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares to 9,310 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

