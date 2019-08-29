As China Pete & Chem (SNP) Share Price Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $6.21 Million; Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 37,052 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 28/03/2018 – CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LTD – CO AWARDED 2 CONTRACTS FROM CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP FOR SUPPLYING STEEL PIPES; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS TO PRODUCE 0.5 PCT SULPHUR BUNKER FUEL BY 2020 VS CURRENT 3.5 PCT SULPHUR; 07/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 26/04/2018 – SIX REFINERIES TO BE FULLY SHUT ACCOUNT FOR 10 PCT OF CHINA’S MONTHLY CRUDE RUNS -REUTERS CALCULATION; 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 25,267 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $226.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Line Corp.

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “China To Quadruple LNG Imports — Will U.S. Exporters Benefit? – Forbes” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sinopec (SNP) Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Increase – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Wall Street strategists forecast for the S&P 500 in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Laboratories Awarded Five-Year, $95.7 Million Contract by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Business Wire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Labs: The Growth Is Real – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories (CRL) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.