As China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Market Value Declined, Thomas White International LTD Raised by $1.31 Million Its Position; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Upped Its Stake

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 29,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 94,117 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 64,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 629,336 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 45,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 234,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 189,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 4.41M shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 15,934 shares to 80,957 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 13,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,835 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

