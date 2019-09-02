As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Drw Securities Lifted Stake; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 453,870 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.11M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,499 shares to 183,594 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 245,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,634 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Limited Liability Com reported 14,805 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 130 shares. Light Street Management Ltd accumulated 207,400 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 262,158 shares stake. Fiera Cap invested in 1,383 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 10 shares. 1,200 are held by Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com. Scott & Selber Incorporated reported 2.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 609 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 42,122 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 15,721 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd accumulated 13,289 shares. Adirondack Trust invested in 15 shares.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 41,500 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,300 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser (Put).