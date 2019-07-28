As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Valuation Declined, First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Holding by $666,927; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Price Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 543,853 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 95,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.35 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.72% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 3,997 shares. 1.06M were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 875,705 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ems Capital Limited Partnership has invested 3.48% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 50,018 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 25,960 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cleararc holds 3,551 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 824,900 are owned by Gabelli Funds. 482,702 were reported by Fred Alger Management. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). American Intll Group invested in 276,650 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 484,246 shares to 6.27M shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 295,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

