As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding by $17.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 267,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 720,019 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.48M, down from 987,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 344,222 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 712,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.83M, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 321,057 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fanhua Inc by 1.26 million shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 672,715 shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $58.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 168,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).

