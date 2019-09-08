As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Declined, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Holding; Allstate (ALL) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increased Stake by $1.41 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 747,005 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.09M, down from 816,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 528,481 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 951,350 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 39,100 shares to 200,400 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gannett Co Inc by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (NYSE:HVT).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

