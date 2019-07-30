As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Declined, Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Its Position; As Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $932,400

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.76M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 813,545 shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Management holds 0.65% or 48,759 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated invested in 0% or 323 shares. Washington State Bank invested in 1,215 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 212,930 shares. Navellier & Assocs Inc owns 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,876 shares. Lpl Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 12,735 are held by Delphi Ma. Alliancebernstein LP owns 789,037 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cls Invs Llc holds 3,033 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 282,026 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York holds 2.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 896,452 shares. International Gru Inc has invested 1.3% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,466 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).