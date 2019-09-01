As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding by $6.90 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $767,334

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 138,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.82 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 441,356 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 689,412 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $51.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 39,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Chile S A.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

