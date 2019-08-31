As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shares Declined, Holder Drw Securities Upped Its Position; Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $2.17 Million

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 441,356 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 55,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 116,451 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 172,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.89M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 37,100 shares to 202,975 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.39 million for 14.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Horizon Investments Limited Co reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 21,957 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Com reported 980,400 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 159,168 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP accumulated 0.15% or 18,217 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 236,578 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 16,259 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,658 shares. Ajo LP owns 443,892 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).