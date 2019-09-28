As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shares Declined, Gam Holding Ag Has Trimmed by $1.17 Million Its Stake; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Boosted Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $570,698

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 351,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, down from 377,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 1.13M shares traded or 60.82% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26M, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. On Friday, August 9 the insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 20,305 shares to 8,604 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 113,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1.

