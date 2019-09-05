As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shares Declined, Drw Securities Has Boosted Stake by $1.95 Million; Caxton Associates LP Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $777,062

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 329.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 4,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $230.71. About 2.66M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 347,565 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0.26% or 440,879 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clean Yield Grp Incorporated invested in 75 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 3.08 million shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0.61% or 474,683 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Company invested in 62,766 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brinker Inc holds 0.39% or 41,247 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Lc has invested 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,265 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com invested in 66,883 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,126 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 97,192 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,115 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

