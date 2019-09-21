As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Drw Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $1.34 Million; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lifted Its Position by $1.21 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 9,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 63,666 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 53,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 20,286 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, down from 50,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 720,812 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 32,506 shares to 633,240 shares, valued at $26.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 229,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,034 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Company holds 0.02% or 15,943 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1.50M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.32% stake. Private Trust Na holds 5,130 shares. 342,898 were reported by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag holds 966,939 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 5,364 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 37,650 shares. Gradient Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 3.78M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 239,465 shares. Cibc Markets reported 106,910 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 1.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Financial Bank has 0.6% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 432,604 shares. James Inc owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 23 shares.

