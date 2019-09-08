As China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) Share Price Declined, Augustine Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $496,457; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $94.02 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $184.55. About 88,878 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 38,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 248,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 286,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in China Life Insurance (Lfc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 137,280 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – CO, CLIC AND CLP&C PROPOSE TO ENTER INTO CAPITAL INJECTION CONTRACT BY JUNE 30; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS JAN-MAR PREMIUM INCOME AT 39.4 BLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – ACCUMULATED PREMIUM INCOME FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH 2018 WAS ABOUT RMB243.4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Life Insurance expects positive growth in its gross written premiums for 2018 despite a fall in the first two months of the year, helped by an increasing share of renewal premium income; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 8.9 PCT Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. On Other; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE FY PREMIUMS EARNED 107.9B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China); 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FINAL DIV/SHR 40 RMB CENTS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY NET INCOME 32.3B YUAN, EST. 32.12B YUAN

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa (Aa) by 13,024 shares to 29,504 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 18,444 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,413 shares. 7,755 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 26,816 shares. Nfc Ltd Liability owns 105,399 shares for 5.41% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 891,905 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 24 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 11 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 48,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated reported 1,951 shares stake. The Japan-based Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Pnc Grp stated it has 1,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,573 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Tealwood Asset invested in 0.78% or 10,543 shares.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares to 934,221 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

