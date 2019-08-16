As China Life Ins Co LTD (LFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Cut Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Bridger Management Decreased Its Position

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 38,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 145,267 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 184,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in China Life Ins Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 276,625 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE PRESIDENT LIN DAIREN SAYS IN HONG KONG; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS JAN-MAR PREMIUM INCOME AT 39.4 BLN YUAN; 20/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 8.9 PCT Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LIFE JAN.-APRIL INSURANCE PREMIUM INCOME 275.9B YUAN; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – COMPANY AND CLIC AGREE CLP&C TO CONVERT ITS UNDISTRIBUTED PROFITS INTO SHARE CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – China Life 1Q Net CNY13.52B Vs. Net CNY6.15B Year Earlie; 09/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE MARCH SALES NT$ 27.0BLN :2823 TT; 22/03/2018 – China Life Full-Year Profit Jumps as Investment Returns Rise

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 3.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 6.32 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 110,000 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 5.78 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 300,041 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 32,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,354 are held by Bb&T Corp. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Llc holds 1.10M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 51,139 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 2.31 million shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cambridge Inv Rech holds 33,157 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 107,532 shares. Citigroup invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Landscape Capital Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 86,237 shares.