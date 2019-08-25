As Chimerix (CMRX) Valuation Rose, Holder Artal Group Sa Has Cut by $1.00 Million Its Position; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Maintains Stake in Merck & Co (MRK)

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 343,057 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.40 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Millennium Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.70M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2.62 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opaleye Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Virtu Fincl Lc reported 10,423 shares. Art Advsrs Lc holds 39,168 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). M&T Bankshares holds 58,255 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 20,590 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 68,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,299 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 167,655 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $104,316 was made by Sherman Michael A. on Monday, May 20. $64,800 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J on Tuesday, May 28.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc by 700,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

