As Chimerix (CMRX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Opaleye Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.12 Million; As The Southern Company (SO) Valuation Rose, Welch Group Boosted Position

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 587,450 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, up from 577,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.89. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.085. About 291,560 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 147,161 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, M Secs has 0.25% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Northern Tru stated it has 12.15 million shares. Destination Wealth owns 1,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,915 were accumulated by Carroll. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 17,352 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 0% or 5,234 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Republic International has 1.11 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hillsdale Investment Management Inc reported 0% stake. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0.05% or 356,998 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares to 3,284 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,294 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider MIDDLETON FRED A bought $87,678. $64,800 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) was bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 3,539 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.70M shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 1.32 million shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 2.62M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 5.58M shares. Rbf Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 193,536 shares. Geode Cap accumulated 707,707 shares. American Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 29,852 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 1.91 million shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Com reported 91,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 77,200 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0.01% or 373,876 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).