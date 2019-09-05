As Chimerix (CMRX) Market Valuation Rose, Artal Group Sa Has Trimmed Stake by $1.00 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $361.67. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.54M market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 95,723 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.81 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Sherman Michael A., worth $104,316. 30,000 shares were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A, worth $87,678 on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chimerix Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chimerix Announces Exclusive Worldwide License of Phase 3 Ready CX-01 for Development in Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chimerix Announces Management Transition Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chimerix beefs up management team; shares up 13% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

