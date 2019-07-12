As Childrens Pl (PLCE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Its Holding; First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 5,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 626,859 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.97M, down from 631,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 25,486 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 157,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.65 million, up from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 20,220 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 68,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Rothschild & Company Asset Us has invested 0.28% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 22 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management stated it has 105,600 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 5,458 shares. 28,961 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 7 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 465,379 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,520 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,175 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 20,000 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 10,369 shares to 196,013 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 54,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PLCE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is The Children’s Place (PLCE) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Children’s Place Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.