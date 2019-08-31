As Childrens Pl (PLCE) Stock Price Declined, Voya Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.93 Million; Capital Growth Management LP Lowered Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Market Valuation Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 30,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 508,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.44 million, down from 538,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 423,287 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 13/03/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $45.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

