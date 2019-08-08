As Childrens Pl (PLCE) Stock Price Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Holding by $25.14 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 235.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 14,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $29.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.68. About 1.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 98.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 24,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 24,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 123,890 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 250,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 22,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,368 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt holds 721 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Limited Company, Texas-based fund reported 65 shares. Kanawha Management Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants reported 283 shares stake. Spc Fincl, a Maryland-based fund reported 232 shares. Frontier Inv Management Comm has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amp Investors Ltd holds 186,218 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth reported 0.32% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding invested in 5.19% or 510 shares. Shikiar Asset owns 10,751 shares for 8.02% of their portfolio. Cap City Fl owns 2,227 shares. Thornburg Mgmt has 21,757 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory accumulated 865 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or holds 429 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 75.71% or $0.53 from last year’s $0.7 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $2.69M for 127.31 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.78% negative EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 22,755 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,656 are owned by Comerica State Bank. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 662 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Management owns 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 9,065 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 48,329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Natl Bank In owns 3,923 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 508,158 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP owns 152,400 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 28,216 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Moore Cap Mgmt Lp owns 75,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 34,700 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Co reported 25,100 shares stake. 12,011 were accumulated by Citigroup. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).