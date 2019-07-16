As Chico’s Fas (CHS) Share Price Declined, Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Decreased by $648,576 Its Stake; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined, Holder Lionstone Capital Management Raised Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 162,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 891,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 1.25M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 460,127 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 6,000 shares to 14,359 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 101,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. 14,000 shares were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY, worth $50,645 on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $7,140 were bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Tech Mngmt Lc reported 0.71% stake. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 12.23M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 48,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 176,563 shares. Axa holds 83,000 shares. 32,289 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 110,205 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 408,044 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 212,260 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 51,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading LP reported 7,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 168,092 shares.

