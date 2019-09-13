As Chicos Fas (CHS) Market Valuation Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Upped Holding by $2.54 Million; Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Holding by $4.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 847,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, up from 969,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.1675 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 3.95M shares traded or 47.31% up from the average. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 23,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 24,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, down from 47,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 328,105 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 40.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298 worth of stock or 28,700 shares. Shares for $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13.

