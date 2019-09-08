As Chicos Fas (CHS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Coatue Management Has Cut Its Holding by $440,476; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Has Boosted by Tradition Capital Management Llc

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 3.89 million shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 99,866 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 91,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares to 84,183 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,333 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Comml Bank owns 59,811 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Co has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 631 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 83,600 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 9,930 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 42,307 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5.73 million shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.67% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blackhill Capital stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bragg Financial reported 43,485 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cadence National Bank Na invested in 13,393 shares. Limited Limited Liability owns 1,062 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest holds 0.24% or 7,896 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sivik Global Healthcare has 1.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 268,511 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 913,339 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $292.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 588,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were bought by Baker Gregory S. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645.

