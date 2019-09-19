As Chevrontexaco (CVX) Valuation Rose, Selway Asset Management Has Raised by $1.06 Million Its Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Its Holding by $615,048

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 2,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, down from 7,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.74. About 820,728 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.03. About 443,586 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

