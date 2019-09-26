As Chevrontexaco (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Raised Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Lifted Its Holding

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 5,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 73,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 68,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 307,972 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 871,665 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability accumulated 5,790 shares. Conestoga Cap Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,024 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 6,720 shares. Mondrian Invest Prns Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martin And Co Inc Tn reported 16,646 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt reported 14,361 shares stake. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Willingdon Wealth holds 48,824 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 59,558 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 9,179 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 71,983 shares. Hexavest holds 1.05M shares. The Maryland-based First Fincl Bank Trust has invested 1.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru owns 1.66M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int (NYSE:DHR) by 25,059 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $264.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Fincl Corporation has 65.69M shares. Fiduciary Trust Commerce accumulated 0.8% or 219,359 shares. Bristol John W Ny has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1,620 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc has 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,120 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kessler Inv Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 112 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 5.26M shares. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Limited Liability invested in 21,505 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.92% or 24.16M shares in its portfolio. 11,937 are owned by Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & Tru Communications. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.36 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 272,278 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancorp has 46,778 shares.

