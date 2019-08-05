As Chevrontexaco (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Scout Investments Has Trimmed Holding

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 18,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 24,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 3.53 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 51,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 315,146 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09 million, down from 366,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 139,244 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank Na stated it has 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,501 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 83,967 shares. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine Limited Liability Co reported 28,309 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Argi Svcs Llc stated it has 7,419 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Strum & Towne Inc has 11,090 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 2.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fagan Associate invested in 0.39% or 7,494 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 48,582 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 1.81M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Founders Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,523 shares. Old Republic Intl reported 871,500 shares stake. Chickasaw Cap Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM) by 22,302 shares to 27,004 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).