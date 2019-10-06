As Chevrontexaco (CVX) Share Price Rose, Selway Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.06 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Share Value Rose While Pure Financial Advisors Boosted Holding

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 912,646 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in October – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil approves 14 bidders for November offshore oil auction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Cap Management Inc accumulated 74,336 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Diligent Investors Lc holds 14,604 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Verus Financial Prtnrs holds 2,527 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fincl Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,058 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,351 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Co holds 21,055 shares. Biondo Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 46,193 shares. Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 545,405 shares. S R Schill & Assoc has invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Braun Stacey Inc owns 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 136,303 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 338,986 are owned by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 6.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1.99 million were reported by Td Asset Mngmt.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl reported 11,011 shares. Community Bancorp Na has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,506 shares. 7,277 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 5,453 shares. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 0.06% or 63,543 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 7,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 47,946 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Lc accumulated 7,301 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company owns 8,614 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1,078 are held by City. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 62,622 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 3,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,434 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,851 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Man pleads guilty to stealing trade secrets from aircraft manufacturers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon plans huge hiring surge for expanded Arizona operations – Phoenix Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The D.C. area’s 50 highest-paid public company CEOs may delight, surprise or frustrate you – Washington Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adding More General Dynamics On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.