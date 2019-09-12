As Chevrontexaco (CVX) Share Price Rose, Selway Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.06 Million; Sina Sina Us (SINA) Stock Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Raised Stake by $1.13 Million

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 892,398 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp Sina Us (SINA) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 66,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp Sina Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 202,745 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 305,121 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 53,721 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) reported 0.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bangor Bankshares has 19,170 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 73,370 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company has 2.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 529,731 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dana Invest holds 0.72% or 116,887 shares. Old National State Bank In reported 148,033 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,190 shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,575 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 53,737 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Limited Company owns 4,064 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Inc reported 0.05% stake. Cadinha And Limited Liability Co invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr Zto Us by 753,800 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $37.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL).